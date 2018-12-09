Lear Co. (LEA) Stake Decreased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.11% of Lear worth $10,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 86.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,419,000 after buying an additional 164,390 shares during the period. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 130,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 789 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $106,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LEA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on Lear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.27.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $127.54 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $127.34 and a 12-month high of $206.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.06). Lear had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

