Legacy Reserves (LGCY) Shares Up 8.3%

Legacy Reserves Inc (NASDAQ:LGCY) shot up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $1.96. 1,152,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 619,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

A number of research firms have commented on LGCY. ValuEngine cut shares of Legacy Reserves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Legacy Reserves in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legacy Reserves from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $208.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.77.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $145.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Legacy Reserves had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. On average, analysts predict that Legacy Reserves Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Micah C. Foster sold 54,605 shares of Legacy Reserves stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $255,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Paul T. Horne sold 563,551 shares of Legacy Reserves stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $2,637,418.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 234,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,939 and have sold 1,524,115 shares valued at $7,132,858. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Reserves by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,756,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,319,000 after buying an additional 652,818 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Reserves by 33.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 25,826 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves during the third quarter valued at about $959,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves during the second quarter valued at about $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY)

Legacy Reserves Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its operations focus on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions.

