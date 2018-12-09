LG Display (LPL) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

LPL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. CLSA cut LG Display from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LG Display has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 144,982 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 201,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 111,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 466.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 70,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 57,761 shares in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

