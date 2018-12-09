Libero Copper (LBC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Libero Copper Corp (CVE:LBC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 49000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Libero Copper Company Profile (CVE:LBC)

Libero Copper Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit consisting of 49 unpatented lode mining claims with a total area of 409 hectares located in the Tomichi Mining District, Gunnison County, Southwestern Colorado.

