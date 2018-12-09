Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Holdings Trimmed by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,972 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 723.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter worth $168,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 108.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 45.2% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE LPT opened at $46.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.79 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103.5 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

