Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Assura (AGR)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd.

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Wednesday. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 55.95 ($0.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 67.30 ($0.88).

Assura (LON:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 1.30 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.69 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high quality patient care in the community.

