Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Associated British Foods (ABF)

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABF. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Associated British Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,023.63 ($39.51).

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,242 ($29.30) on Friday. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,476 ($32.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,387 ($44.26).

In related news, insider John Bason purchased 18,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($32.60) per share, with a total value of £460,028.10 ($601,108.19).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

