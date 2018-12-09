Liberum Capital Upgrades Crest Nicholson (CRST) to “Buy”

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target (down previously from GBX 550 ($7.19)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Libertas Partners cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 528 ($6.90) to GBX 331 ($4.33) in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 442 ($5.78).

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 337.60 ($4.41) on Thursday. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 466.81 ($6.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 648.50 ($8.47).

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Stephen Stone purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £454,500 ($593,884.75).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

