Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stake in PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,167,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,701,000 after buying an additional 759,615 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,787,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,677,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,210,000 after buying an additional 353,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 15,219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,738,000 after buying an additional 348,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACW. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.89.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, insider James Pieczynski bought 10,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $397,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,580.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tanya M. Acker bought 1,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.26 per share, with a total value of $50,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,014. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 41,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,044 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $36.65 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $297.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

