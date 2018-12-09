Lido Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Stock

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.06.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

