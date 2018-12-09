Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (MGK)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the third quarter worth $104,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the third quarter worth $140,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the third quarter worth $205,000. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the second quarter worth $204,000.

VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G has a 52 week low of $1,825.50 and a 52 week high of $2,204.40.

