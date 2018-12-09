Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

LCUT stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.43 million, a P/E ratio of 134.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.36). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $209.45 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Centre Partners V, L.P. acquired 5,212 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $53,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 53,485 shares of company stock worth $610,019 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.3% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 20.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 22.3% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantry ware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

