Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lincoln National by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,051,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,151,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Lincoln National by 7.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 89,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lincoln National by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 268,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lincoln National by 66.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.87. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $55.83 and a 52 week high of $86.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

In other news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $124,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lincoln National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

