Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.

LIND stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $594.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $87.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth about $22,409,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,675,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after acquiring an additional 52,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,497,000 after acquiring an additional 44,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 993,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after acquiring an additional 115,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

