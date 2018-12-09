Linde (LIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a report issued on Thursday, www.firsttomarkets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Edward Jones started coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Linde in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.50.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $152.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. Linde has a 12 month low of $151.52 and a 12 month high of $166.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other news, insider Eduardo F. Menezes sold 6,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $988,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Bruch acquired 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.49 per share, with a total value of $108,447.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

