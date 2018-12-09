Liquidia Technologies Inc (LQDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $36.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.69) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liquidia Technologies an industry rank of 66 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LQDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,263,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,193,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,483,000. 27.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Technologies stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Liquidia Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.