Litespeed Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 169,400 Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Litespeed Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 169,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,000. Nielsen accounts for about 4.9% of Litespeed Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nielsen by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nielsen by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000.

In other Nielsen news, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 6,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $174,014.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NLSN opened at $26.43 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nielsen had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

