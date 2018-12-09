Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.05

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 54.05 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 54.05 ($0.71), with a volume of 156590442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.69 ($0.71).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLOY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. BNP Paribas set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 77.29 ($1.01).

In other news, insider Simon Henry bought 50,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £27,500 ($35,933.62). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 225,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total value of £135,340.20 ($176,845.94). Insiders have acquired 50,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,645 in the last three months.

About Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

