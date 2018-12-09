Loews Co. (L) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of L. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 189,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Loews by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Loews by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.70. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $44.78 and a 1 year high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Loews’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Loews Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Loews’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

In other Loews news, Director Charles M. Diker sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $32,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $109,182.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Loews presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.45.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

