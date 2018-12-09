Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $12.14 Million Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,657 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.51% of Minerals Technologies worth $12,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 118.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $245,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1,911.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.
MTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.
Shares of MTX stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.15. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $80.80.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.20 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.36%.
In other news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 7,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $429,022.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.
