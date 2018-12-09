Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $715.61 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,452,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 60,875 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.4% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.54% of Amgen worth $715,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,823,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,425,805,000 after buying an additional 1,505,266 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2,612.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 529,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,799,000 after buying an additional 510,281 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,075,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,847,000 after buying an additional 380,562 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 404.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 456,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,333,000 after buying an additional 366,027 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amgen by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,551,000 after buying an additional 343,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total transaction of $360,517.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $191.44 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.31 and a twelve month high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $209.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.68.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

