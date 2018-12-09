Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1,493.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,185 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 254,171 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.48% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $13,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 694.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,192 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $23,997,000 after buying an additional 449,505 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 626,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 82,128 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 721,429 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,989,000 after acquiring an additional 72,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,714 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 55,973 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.94.

NEP stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $50.66.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

