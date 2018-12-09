Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,974 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.28% of nVent Electric worth $13,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $896,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,437,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,143,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVT opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $29.84.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $563.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $534,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

