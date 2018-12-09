Loop Capital Analysts Give FMC (FMC) a $118.00 Price Target

Loop Capital set a $118.00 price target on FMC (NYSE:FMC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered FMC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup started coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.08.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. FMC has a 12 month low of $72.73 and a 12 month high of $98.70. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FMC by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,445,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,321,000 after acquiring an additional 62,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FMC by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,035,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,069,000 after acquiring an additional 143,241 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in FMC by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,044,000 after acquiring an additional 154,747 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in FMC by 29.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,220,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,511,000 after acquiring an additional 953,377 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in FMC by 2.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,546,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,018,000 after acquiring an additional 63,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

