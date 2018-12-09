Loop Capital Lowers Big Lots (BIG) Price Target to $32.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $64.42.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.