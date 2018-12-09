LPL Financial LLC Has $81.98 Million Position in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (CIU)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CIU) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501,273 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF were worth $81,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the period.

Shares of CIU opened at $106.69 on Friday. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.71 and a 1-year high of $110.70.

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, formerly iShares Barclays Intermediate Credit Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expense, of the investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays U.S.

