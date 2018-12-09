Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Trading Down 13.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) shares dropped 13.4% during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock to $165.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lululemon Athletica traded as low as $113.61 and last traded at $113.87. Approximately 8,046,866 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 2,038,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.44.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $144.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,328,000 after buying an additional 29,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,244,000 after purchasing an additional 899,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $123,192,000 after purchasing an additional 77,767 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/lululemon-athletica-lulu-trading-down-13-4-following-analyst-downgrade.html.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.