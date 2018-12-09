Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) Major Shareholder Victor Trione Acquires 10,000 Shares

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) major shareholder Victor Trione acquired 10,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $554.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. Luther Burbank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Luther Burbank during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Luther Burbank during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Luther Burbank during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Luther Burbank during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Luther Burbank during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

