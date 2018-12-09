Macro (MCR) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Macro (CURRENCY:MCR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Macro has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Macro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Macro token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002327 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Macro has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Macro alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.64 or 0.02654470 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00136887 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00184517 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.57 or 0.09829531 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Macro

Macro’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens. Macro’s official website is whatismacro.com. Macro’s official Twitter account is @wearemacro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Macro Token Trading

Macro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Macro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Macro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Macro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Macro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.