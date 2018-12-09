Madcoin Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (MDC)

Madcoin (CURRENCY:MDC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Madcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Madcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Madcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Madcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008713 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00022679 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00287328 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00017011 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000990 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Madcoin

Madcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2014. Madcoin’s total supply is 10,004,820 coins. Madcoin’s official Twitter account is @MDCTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Madcoin’s official website is madcoin.life.

Buying and Selling Madcoin

Madcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Madcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Madcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Madcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

