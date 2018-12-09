Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (MCN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.84

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 78265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 672,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 84,855 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd Company Profile (NYSE:MCN)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

