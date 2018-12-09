Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 43.9% in the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 83,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 64,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.27.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

