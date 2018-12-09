Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Acquires 238,100 Shares of Clarus Corp (CLAR)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 358,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,100 shares during the quarter. Clarus makes up approximately 1.5% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLAR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clarus by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Clarus by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. Clarus Corp has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Clarus had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Clarus Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

