Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Buys New Position in American Superconductor Co. (AMSC)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 134,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 19.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,496,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 243,154 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 30.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 18.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $10.70 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $11.26.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded American Superconductor from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

