Mark Hirschhorn Sells 10,000 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) CFO Mark Hirschhorn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $649,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Hirschhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 2nd, Mark Hirschhorn sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $701,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 25th, Mark Hirschhorn sold 35,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $2,814,700.00.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $53.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 0.92. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.94 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $507,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,883,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,318,000 after purchasing an additional 853,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 464.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 558,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,221,000 after purchasing an additional 459,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,318,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,759,000 after purchasing an additional 437,136 shares during the last quarter.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.06.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

