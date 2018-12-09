Marshall Wace LLP Has $19.94 Million Position in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 1,368.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,709 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $19,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 181.1% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter worth $211,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $221,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $256,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Proofpoint to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. First Analysis lowered Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Proofpoint from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.05.

In other news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $144,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $4,765,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,886 shares of company stock worth $9,996,618. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

PFPT stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $130.27.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.69 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

