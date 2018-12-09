Marshall Wace LLP Invests $17.58 Million in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Stock

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 370,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,316,000 after purchasing an additional 562,334 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,225,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,115,000 after purchasing an additional 141,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,069,000 after purchasing an additional 53,146 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,725,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,485,000 after purchasing an additional 413,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of PAG opened at $40.37 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.14 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

