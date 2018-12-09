Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,630,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,570 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $15,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 27,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, August 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Nordea Equity Research cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.43. Golden Ocean Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $189.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.01 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 13.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Ltd will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

