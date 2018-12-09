Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 385,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 442.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

RUSHA opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/marshall-wace-llp-takes-position-in-rush-enterprises-inc-rusha.html.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.