Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 65,881 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,881 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Chemical Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $60.58 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The technology retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

In other Best Buy news, SVP Mathew Watson sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $165,962.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 6,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $493,802.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $896,005 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

