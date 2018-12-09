Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $11.04 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,193 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3,695.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,968,000 after buying an additional 184,540 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 131.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,864,000 after purchasing an additional 175,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 151.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,355,000 after purchasing an additional 143,471 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,278,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,520,000 after purchasing an additional 114,661 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 187.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,160,000 after purchasing an additional 102,586 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kirsten A. Lynch sold 9,078 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $2,388,058.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,112,661.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 400 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $101,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTN opened at $223.25 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.68 and a fifty-two week high of $302.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($0.22). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.11.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

