Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $13.73 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $13,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $965,278,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,466,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,504 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $682,999.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 3,313 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $666,807.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $190.01 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.88 and a 1 year high of $256.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 994.76% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

