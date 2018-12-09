Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 446,724 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 60.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 287,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 446,724 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 202.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 43.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 503,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 153,474 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 290.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 30,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $523,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.09). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

