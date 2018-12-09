Marten Transport (MRTN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on shares of Marten Transport and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Marten Transport from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $953.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.37. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.10 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1,765.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 45,223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 147.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 70,892 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter worth $929,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 4.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 676,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

