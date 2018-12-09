Masco (MAS) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage presently has a $31.69 price target on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MAS. ValuEngine lowered Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised Masco from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $40.00 target price on Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.35.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.13. 4,474,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. Masco has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 409.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 50,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 575,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,027,579.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $406,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,225.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,092. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in Masco by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Masco by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 21,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Masco by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows & Other Specialty Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.