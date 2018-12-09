Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) CEO Sells $427,350.00 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 27th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $139,475.00.

On Monday, October 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $284,000.00.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.90%.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

