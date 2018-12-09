Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Position Cut by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,002 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $47,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,483,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,052,941,000 after buying an additional 1,014,792 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,191,239,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,107,972 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,270,446,000 after buying an additional 412,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 6,582,167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,964,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,332,390,000 after buying an additional 7,964,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,955,794 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,213,000 after buying an additional 20,873 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD opened at $182.96 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $146.84 and a 52-week high of $190.88. The firm has a market cap of $141.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 69.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $178.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, August 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

