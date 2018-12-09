MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). MEI Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,508.05% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,236,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 167.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.59. 241,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,966. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $184.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.18.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

