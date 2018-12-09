Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 51.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.65.

In other news, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $16,969,094.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,998 shares in the company, valued at $27,623,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $7,534,524.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,279,104 shares of company stock valued at $92,845,846 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

