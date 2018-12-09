Methanex Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.434 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$71.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.70. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$66.63 and a 1-year high of C$107.07.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C$2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.79999977765668 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mohamed Shindy sold 2,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.53, for a total value of C$155,060.00. Also, Director Rudinauth Chadee sold 813 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.17, for a total value of C$83,064.21. Insiders sold 12,533 shares of company stock valued at $987,356 over the last quarter.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

